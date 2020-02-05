Nazar Written Update February 4: Mohana Hugs & Apologises To Vedeshree

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar, stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Mohana is convinced that it was all her imagination and she is just a human. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for February 4, 2020

In the latest episode of Nazar, Mohana is sitting with the entire family and everyone is trying to make her believe that she is a human and nothing else. Nishant says that Piya should stay away from Mohana until she regains her memories. On the other hand, Piya walks in front of Mohana.

Mohana starts showing anger symptoms and she says that she hates Ansh's wife Piya and she is a 'Devik' who is going to kill her. While everyone is trying to make her believe that everything is her imagination, Ansh says that Piya is his ex-wife and they got separated five years ago.

Meanwhile, Naman who has taken the medicine starts acting weird. He tells Saanvi about his feelings to her. He also mentions that he loves her and he wants to spend his entire life with her. After speaking his heart out he faints. When he wakes up, he denies everything he told Saanvi.

Meanwhile. everyone is worried about how to deal with this situation and how to handle Mohana because she might regain her powers and attack everyone. At the same time, Naman and Saanvi arrive with the medicine liquid that will stop Mohana from regaining her powers. Chaitali prepares a coffee for Mohana and takes it to her.

Piya is in the garden when Ansh visits her. She says that she feels different and her hair colour is changing drastically. Concerned Ansh tells her that they will go to visit the doctor and tells her to take care of herself. She says weirdly that she loves plants.

Chaitali and Vedeshree give Mohana the drugged coffee and she says that she is not sick and she can make her own coffee. In anger, she regains her powers and throws the coffee away. Vedeshree gets scared. Ansh enters the room and sprays the room freshener mixed with the drugs, Mohana goes back to normal having no clue of her powers. She hugs Vedeshree and asks for her forgiveness. Will Mohana regain her powers? Is Piya affected with some Venvetal magic? We will find out in the next episode.

