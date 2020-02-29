'Nazar' Written Update | February 28: Palak Shocked After Seeing Appu's Reality

The show Nazar is said to be one of the most popular Hindi supernatural shows currently being aired on the television. The show focuses on themes of dark magic and witchcraft. The new storyline is filled with several surprises. Here is a look at the written update of Nazar for the February 28th episode.

'Nazar' Written Update for February 28

The episode started with Palak getting shocked after seeing Appu acting like a child. She recalled Maami's and Urvashi’s words and felt betrayed. She started running out of the house in fear and reached near the lift. Urvashi tried to stop her but she ran away. Madhulika was happy to see all this.

Urvashi told Daadi about whatever happened. They both were about to follow Palak when Madhulika stopped them. She said that when she cannot tolerate Appu for five minutes then how could they expect her to be with him forever. She said that she does not know what they saw at the temple. Urvashi said that she was the right girl for Appu who can save him from 'Dayan'.

Madhulika understood the reason for her powers not working. She said that if she wanted to return them, then she will return on her own and also asked them to not worry. However, Daadi and Urvashi were adamant and went to find Palak.

Palak ran to Urvashi and confessed that they were very good and she wanted to reveal some truth to them too. She said that she had a hole in her heart and does not have much time left to cure their son. She hoped for them to find the right girl for their son and returned the money.

Urvashi asked about her sister's treatment. She said that Matarani shall definitely help her and she will pray for their son too. She said that they will definitely find the right girl for their son. Urvashi held her and said that she had already found the girl and with this, the episode ended.

