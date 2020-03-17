'Nazar' Written Update | March 16, 2020: Palak Plans On Exposing Madhu

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features some of the most popular TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for the same. With all that said now, here's the written update for March 16 and find out what happened in the latest episode of Nazar.

Urvashi and Daadi held Palak guilty of returning to the Chaudhary house. Daadi ordered Palak to return home but Palak requested them if she could stay for a while. Madhulika asked Daadi to let Palak stay in the house. Daadi and Urvashi questioned her integrity while Madhulika was cooking something else entirely.

Madhulika assured her that she would look after Apurv and would keep an eye on Palak. Later, Madhulika asked Daadi and Urvashi to ask Panditji about keeping Palak at home. Palak wondered how she could fight the Daayan. Palak saw Madhulika making Apurv realise that he had a nightmare. The next day, everyone celebrated Holi and Madhulika wondered what Panditji was talking about with Daadi and Urvashi. Madhulika and Palak performed on a popular song.

Later, Palak mixed the holy water in the swimming pool. She then shoved Madhulika in it. Smoke and colours emerged from the pool in the Daayan form. Nobody was able to see her face while Panditji told Palak to hold Madhulika captive in the mirror. She then began with the procedure and later got distracted by Apurv. She released the mirror and it shattered. She rushed to help Apurv. Madhulika flew as she entered the ground. Later, Panditji asked Palak to tell Urvashi the truth. The episode ends here.

