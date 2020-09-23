NCB Interrogates TV Actors Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande, Raids Their Juhu Residence

In a massive development in NCB's probe into Bollywood's drug nexus, TV actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande have been summoned by the central agency on Wednesday afternoon to probe into their connection with drug peddler Anuj Keswani. The popular couple from the television industry reached the NCB office around 2:45 PM on Wednesday for their interrogation by the officials. NCB also conducted a raid at their residence in Juhu to seize drugs, if any.

Further, the NCB has also summoned a few other members of the film industry on Wednesday to probe further into the explosive revelations that have come to the fore in their investigation so far. As confirmed by sources, the people from the industry called by NCB on Wednesday allegedly have links to B-grade Bollywood. Other names that have been spotted at the NCB office on Wednesday are film producer Madhu Mantena Verma and talent agency KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar.

About Anuj Keswani

The Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain earlier in September told reporters that the agency conducted fresh raids in Bandra and Santacruz against a man identified as Anuj Keshvani after his name came to the fore during the interrogation of Kaizan Ebrahim, a drug peddler.

"We have seized 590 gms of hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah after the raids on Keshvani,"' Jain said. "The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act," he said indicating it is an offence to keep such quantity of banned drugs. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a hallucinogenic drug.

KWAN team under NCB scanner

KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar is under the NCB scanner while sources have also informed that the agency is further probing the ownership of KWAN. The talent management agency employee Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - and has also been summoned by the investigating agency. Currently, the NCB is interrogating KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with the drug nexus.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in a panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

