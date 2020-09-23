Amid NCB Crackdown On Bollywood & Drugs, Sonal Mansingh Says 'all Knew, Now It's Public'

Commenting on the drug racket that has come to light in connection with several Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh said on Wednesday that ‘everyone knew about the drug nexus’ but now it has been brought in the public domain.

The BJP leader expressed hope that the Indian film industry would be ‘cleaned’ after a thorough investigation of the drug angle and everyone would get justice. The Narcotics Control Bureau is looking at many names from the Bollywood as the drug investigation widens with each passing day. In the latest development, drug peddler Anuj Keswani named a top Bollywood actress during his questioning, while filmmaker Madhu Mantena is being questioned by the agency at the time of writing.

Sonal Mansingh says 'everyone knew'

“Everyone new about, now it is public domain. I hope that the industry is cleaned after this investigation. Everyone should get justice” the BJP leader said.

Sonal Mansingh, who is also a classical dancer, said, people often hail “wealthy Bollywood celebrities and not the artists like her who earn less”. She expressed confidence that the investigation would reveal the truth behind Bollywood drug mafia.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in a panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

2017 drug chats accessed

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both a part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs, with all three being affiliated to the same agency, KWAN.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', with 'S' later confirmed to be Shraddha Kapoor.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

