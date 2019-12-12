Neena Gupta Is A Proud Mom As Masaba Gupta Bags Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Neena Gupta seems to be singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has a lot in her kitty for the coming year. Neena, who last graced the big screen with Badhaai Ho, is not only famous for her finesse as an actor but also is known for her social media presence. Recently, Neena Gupta’s congratulatory message to daughter Masaba Gupta defines every ‘desi’ mom ever. Here are the details.

Neena Gupta’s congratulates Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta took to her official Instagram handle to share a congratulatory post for Masaba Gupta, as the fashion designer won the Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year award. In the picture shared by Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta can be seen in an all-black ensemble, posing for a happy picture with the award. Neena captioned the congratulatory picture as, “So proud of you for winning the ‘Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year’ award!”. Take a look at the picture shared by Neena Gupta:

What did Masaba Gupta choose for the event?

Masaba Gupta donned an all-black formal pant-suit attire. Teaming her look with a choker diamond necklace and a pair of earrings, Masaba Gupta's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Here is a picture of Masaba's look from the event:

What's next for Neena Gupta?

Neena Gupta is currently gearing up for her next comedy entertainer, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journeys, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer will mark Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's second onscreen association. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie is slated to release on February 21, 2019.

