Neerja Punia: Trailblazing Transwoman Contestant On Roadies - All You Need To Know

Indian reality shows have been increasingly focused on promoting inclusivity in recent years. There has been a significant growth in awareness and sensitivity towards sexuality and gender. This has further benefited individuals from the LGBTQ+ community by providing them a platform to express themselves.

A notable example of this shift towards inclusivity is the popular reality TV show Roadies, which recently embraced this approach. In one of the upcoming audition episodes, they will feature Neerja Punia, a transwoman who successfully made it to the final round after a series of offline auditions. Neerja's presence on screen is a powerful testament to her ability to break through gender bias and overcome challenges.

Education and profession

(A glimpse from her garment construction course | Image: Neerja Punia/Instagram)

Neerja, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, is currently in her early twenties. She leads a dual professional life as an artist and a model. She holds a degree in textile designing, which she acquired from the prestigious National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad.

Her Instagram feed offers a glimpse into her past work, featuring a collection of her artistic endeavors and modeling projects. It serves as a portfolio showcasing her talent, creativity, and dedication to her craft. She also has a deep appreciation for art and nature, often seizing every opportunity to capture their beauty through her phone lens. Her passion for art, nature, and her commitment to environmental consciousness shines through her unique projects.

Her transition journey

(Another one of her design | Image: Neerja Punia/Instagram)

A year ago, Punia turned to online fundraising to support her transition process. Through a dedicated fundraising website, she sought financial assistance to alleviate the financial strain she faced due to the pandemic. She explained that the challenging circumstances brought about by the pandemic limited her ability to save money.

Unfortunately, Neerja's parents have not been supportive since she came out of the closet. This lack of support from her family added an additional layer of difficulty to her journey. Despite these challenges, Neerja's determination and resilience shine through as she seeks alternative avenues to pursue her transition and live her authentic life.