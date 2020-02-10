Neha Kakkar Shows Off Her 'red Chooda' In Viral Video | Watch It Here

Neha Kakkar is currently judging the popular reality singing show Indian Idol 11. The singer has been in the headlines for her wedding rumours with the host of Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan. In the past few days, there have been many rumours saying that Neha Kakkar will be tying the knot with Aditya Narayan on Valentine's Day this year.

Recently, a picture and a video had gone viral on the internet. In the picture, Neha Kakkar is flaunting a red chooda as she is getting ready for a shoot. In the video which is shared by her fan page, Neha is singing Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi with the radio in her car. Even in this video, Neha is showing off her red chooda.

Check out the picture and the video below

Earlier, Aditya Narayan's parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan made an appearance on Indian Idol 11. The two of them praised Neha Kakkar and said they would love it if Neha was to become a part of their family. The makers of the show took to their social media handle to announce that Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will be getting married on February 14.

During the episode, the duo even danced to a very romantic song. While this does not seem to be true and just seems like a gimmick used by the makers of the show, the fans of Neha and Aditya are hoping for their wedding rumours to be true. Watch the video below.

