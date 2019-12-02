Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar's Ensemble Will Give You Outfit Inspiration

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most famous music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and telecasts on Saturdays and Sundays. The latest episode of Indian Idol 11 that aired this weekend saw brilliant performances this week. With the musical duo, Jatin and Lalit as the special guest on Saturday and the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast as the special guest on Sunday, the show kept the audience glued to their screens. Whereas the judge Neha Kakkar was seen dolled up for her friend's wedding in Chandigarh through her social media. Take a look at the singing diva's saree outfits she adorned for a wedding.

Neha Kakkar's wedding look

Neha Kakkar shared a post a few days ago wearing a rayon-like saree with leaf prints. She did a hair-fall braid to give an extra touch to her pin-straight hair. The off-white coloured saree gave a classy chic vibe to Neha's look. For jewellery, she chose a mang tikka with pink flowers along with matching flower earrings. The highlight of her saree outfit was the tie back blouse with strings.

Neha Kakkar recent news

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and highly acclaimed playback singers and could undeniably be declared as the 'it' singer of Bollywood as well. She was the winner of Indian Idol season 2 and has done immensely well in her career to have been judging the singing show Indian Idol season 11 currently. Apart from soaring high in her career with back to back blockbuster movie songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Mile Ho Tum, Kar Gayi Chull, and Kala Chashma, Neha Kakkar recently released singles like Wah Wai Wahh with Sukh-E, Sorry with Maninder butter, Nikle Currant with Jassi Gill, La La La with Arjun Kanungo to name a few. Her latest song Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi starring Divya Khosla Kumar which was the recreated version of Falguni Pathak's Chudi was also widely appreciated by her fans.

