Neha Kakkar's 'I Love You' Dance With Aditya Narayan Can't Be Missed; Watch

While the rumours about singer Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya Narayan go strong, the makers of Indian Idol 11 released a video of the two dancing together. Grooving on Mr India's popular song 'Kaate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat', Neha can be seen blushing as Aditya picks her in his arms. The sizzling and romantic dance number was complete when Aditya looked into Neha's eyes and sang, "I love you".

Kartik Aaryan also didn't hesitate to pull Aditya's leg and congratulated him for getting married on February 14. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar also shared a beautiful picture with Aditya Narayan and her brother Tony Kakkar from Goa. The rumoured couple shot for a new single 'Goa Beach' which will release on February 10.

Recently, it was Udit Narayan along with his wife Deepa Narayan who paid a visit on the reality show that Aditya Narayan hosts and Neha Kakkar judges. A fun-filled banter kicked off between Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan as he teased her for taking Aditya's name.

He then went on to admit that he has been following Indian Idol 11 since it started. The singer stated that he wishes to make Neha Kakkar the daughter-in-law of the Narayan family and actually came on the sets to convince her.

The joke went on further when Udit stated that he even tagged along his wife Deepa to convince her. As Neha's parents were also present on the set, the joke continued and they agreed on Neha and Aditya's marriage. Though Aditya was seen visibly happy, Neha joked that it won't be any fun if she agreed to marry Aditya so early in the season

