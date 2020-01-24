Neha Kakkar Completes Aditya Narayan's Heart And 'Nehearts' Are Loving It

On Thursday, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself from the sets of Indian Idol 11. The singer posed with a half-heart symbol with his hand and captioned the picture as “A part of my 💓”.

This gesture has sent the audience in a tizzy and fans in huge numbers dropped their comments on his post. On the other hand, his rumoured girlfriend Neha Kakkar left no stone unturned in adding a twist to Aditya Narayan's lovable post.

Neha Kakkar completes Aditya Naryan's heart

After Aditya Narayan's post stormed the internet, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself striking the same pose as the former from the sets of Indian Idol 11. She captioned the picture saying, " 14th Feb 💓".

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's chemistry on the sets speaks volumes of their immensely adorable bond. The duo has always rocked the stage of Indian Idol 11 every time they exhibited their fondness towards each other. With Neha Kakkar's post about February 14 making too much noise online, fans of the two have asked many questions about their marriage in the comment section.

One fan wrote, 'Is it that Neha is indicating her future life with Aditya Narayan?', while another fan wrote, 'Are Neha and Aditya going to get together this Valentine’s?' Check out Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's posts:

The singer and Indian Idol 11 judge is making headlines due to her rumours that state that she may get married to Aditya Narayan soon. Neha and Aditya are often being linked up with each other on the show and Aditya is often seen trying to impress Neha. Fans have shared their excitement to know about the big news that will be out on Valentine's day.

(Image courtesy: Neha and Aditya Instagram)

