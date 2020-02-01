Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan Spotted Shooting In Goa Days Before Their Alleged Wedding

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. She rose to fame in a very short span of time and has always produced amazing songs, which her fans enjoy very much. Songs like Kala Chashma, Aankh Maare, and Kar Gayi Chull and many more became some of her biggest hits. She currently is a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan spotted shooting in Goa

She shares a healthy equation with the show’s host and singer Aditya Narayan. The two often fool around and have friendly banter on the episodes and even on sets of the popular show.

Recently, according to an entertainment portal, the duo were spotted in Goa along with their friends. The portal claimed that the two may be shooting for a song together.

The photograph was shared by Neha’s brother Tony from his Instagram handle. The group looked vibrant and all smiles as they posed for a photograph together.

Tony captioned the photo claiming that his next single will come out on the 10th of February. He also added that the song is sung by himself and his sister Neha featuring Aditya Narayan and joining them will be some other stars too.

The entertainment portal has also claimed that Neha and Aditya have been seeing each other for a while now and may tie the knot on Valentine's Day. According to the portal, the rumours began when Aditya's parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan expressed their wish to make Neha their bahu.

They had even tried to convince her on the show. Since then, Neha’s parents became a part of the gesture and told her that they have accepted the rishta. This set up left fans in a fix and they are now expecting the arrival of February 14 to finally know if the rumours were true at all.

