Neha Kakkar Says 'Love You Aadi' To Aditya Narayan As They Engage In A Sweet Banter

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular television show hosts and playback singers in Bollywood today. Aditya Narayan is currently hosting the popular reality television show, Indian Idol season 11. The singer recently posted a heart-touching video where Varun Dhawan is seen praising Aditya Narayan for completing 25 years in the Industry. And netizens seemed overjoyed with Aditya’s post and expressed their wishes to him, his good friend, Neha Kakkar also left a sweet comment on Aditya Narayan’s post. Amidst the rumours of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding, Neha took to Instagram to comment on the same post where she wrote, "Aww... Love you Aadi". Check out Neha Kakkar's comment on Aditya Narayan's Instagram post below.

In the video, Varun is seen telling the crowd and Himesh Reshammiya saying that Aditya Narayan has completed 25 years in the industry. And listening to this Neha Kakkar along with Himesh and Vishal gave Aditya Narayan an ovation. Aditya was immensely happy with Varun Dhawan breaking the news to the audience.

Coming back to Neha Kakkar’s comment, she has previously commented on Aditya's post praising him for his hard work. Aditya Narayan soon tagged her and complimented her back by telling her that he has heard stories about her trial and tribulations and lauded her for being so strong all this while. To this, Neha replied with saying "Love you". Watch Aditya Narayan’s Instagram video here.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's cute banter

Indian Idol season 11 is considered to be one of the most talked-about episodes of this season. Fans seem to be loving Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s adorable love story. Their cute banter on the show makes fans go ‘aww.’

Aditya Narayan has also been rewarded with the hand of singer Neha Kakkar in marriage after the parents of the two singers appeared on Indian Idol 11 and declared that they approve of their marriage. Since then, fans are also now rooting for the two to get together as they continue to flirt with each other on the show. According to online reports, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, combined, share a net worth of ₹ 31. 85 crores. The two singers have had their fair share of success in their careers. Fans are now eager to see whether the two decide to come together or no.

Image courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram

