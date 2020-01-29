Neha Kakkar's Rumoured BF Aditya Narayan To Have A Bachelor Party With THIS Actor?

Aditya Narayan, who is reported to tie the knot to Neha Kakkar on February 14, 2020, might be celebrating his bachelor's party on the sets of their music reality show Indian Idol 11. If the reports are to go by, Aditya will ring in his bachelor party with Kartik Aaryan. Here is all you need to know about the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Narayan to have a bachelor party

A few weeks ago, the parents of Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan graced the sets of the popular reality show to fix the marriage of the rumoured couple. According to reports, parents of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar chose February 14, 2020, for marriage. With a few weeks away for the rumoured D-day, the rumour mills have that Aditya Narayan will be celebrating his bachelor's party on the sets of Sony TV's Indian Idol 11.

According to the reports, Aditya's bachelor party will be hosted by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor, along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the show this weekend, where they will be celebrating Aditya's bachelor party. The episode featuring the Love Aaj Kal actors has reportedly been shot.

Meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal actor is also knee-deep into his preparations for Colin D' Cunha's Dostana 2. The forthcoming movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in the lead, will be bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Besides the sequel, Kartik also has a few movies in his kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

