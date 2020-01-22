Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Her Saree Amidst Marriage Rumours With Aditya Narayan

Neha Kakkar has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. She is making headlines for her activities and moments from the Indian music reality show Indian Idol, which is currently in its season eleven. Recently, she donated ₹2 lakhs to a firefighter, who had appeared on the show.
The singer and Indian Idol judge is also making headlines for different reasons, as it has been rumoured that she may get married to Aditya Narayan soon. Read on to know more and see her Instagram post that was trolled.
Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular celebrities who are active on social media. Every now and then fans get a glimpse of Kakkar’s activities through her social media posts that include her videos and photos.
Neha recently shared a photo on her social media handles, which was clicked on the sets of Indian Idol. She was wearing a saree in the photo and it garnered a lot of reactions from the netizens, which were both positive and negative. This was just days after reports of her apparent marriage with Aditya Narayan had started doing the rounds. Several netizens have trolled her for the post, and for the fact that she has a tendency to cry on the show. Here is the Instagram post by the singer.
South Mumbai Girl - My parents did not give me money to buy my 142th pair of designer footwear.— Saloni (@Saloni_inolaS) September 14, 2019
Neha Kakkar - pic.twitter.com/W3tlGMgAqx
#NehaKakkar 's new saari. Lol. You look funny even when you don't look funny. Genuinely sorry.. but couldn't stop from trolling you. Also, stop being a cry baby, or don't. It's fine either way. Thank you Miss Jester. P.S. I am big fan.... of your brother.— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) January 22, 2020
Contestant : I have just one father..— ચિ૨ાગ (@chirag_rachchh) September 14, 2019
Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/JSxi9rwNo3
Contestant - i have just 5 fingers in my one hand...— VIKKY (@Rudeguy2007) September 14, 2019
Neha kakkar - pic.twitter.com/Yn7Jr7Nsfy
