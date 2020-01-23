Aditya Narayan's Heart Has Two Parts; Is The Other One With Neha Kakkar?

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram to share a photo of him on the sets of Indian Idol. The popular singer strikes a pose which indicates this hand made hear is incomplete. He captioned the picture with “A part of my 💓”. This has created some questions amongst the fans and they have started assuming the reason behind Aditya Narayan’s post. They have been keen on implying that it is Neha Kakkar as the host and judges are rumoured to have love connections. The fans have taken to their social media to express what they feel. Here what the fans feel:

Fan Reactions

Indian Idol controversy

Indian Idol has been in talks for other trending reasons too. Due to #MeToo allegations, the makers of Indian Indol have decided to replace the judge, Anu Malik with Himesh Reshammiya. The crew’s decision does not seem shocking because of the number of accusation that has come up to the surface regarding Anu Malik’s #MeToo allegations. The audience was surprised that the show agreed to bring him on as a judge and since then, Indian Idol has been making it to the headlines for doing the same. Now, they deciding to sack the music composer who is replaced by Himesh Reshammiya to join the panel of judges along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

