Neha Mehta Aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali To Say Goodbye To The Show?

It is not a hidden fact that Disha Vakani, who essays the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show for more than two years now. While fans were upset with this, it seems that there is more bad news lurking around for them. Reportedly, Neha Mehta who essays the role of Anjali Bhabhi on the show has also decided to bid adieu to the comedy show.

Neha Mehta has not resumed shooting for the show

According to media reports, Neha has informed the makers of the show about her decision to be no longer a part of it. As the shooting of the show had resumed recently post the lockdown, the actor also did not turn up on the sets to continue shooting. The actor had been a part of the show right since its inception and fans loved her performance as well as her camaraderie with her on-screen husband played by Shailesh Lodha.

Neha Mehta plays a dietician on the show

Neha essayed the role of a dietician on the show. Some of her hilarious scenes on the show included forcing her husband to binge on some healthy snacks as well as the 'karela ka juice'. If this recent development is true, fans will surely miss her charming screen presence as well as her adorable chemistry with Shailesh on the show.

The shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed on July 10, 2020, and the new episodes started airing from July 22, 2020. There were also rumors that actor Gurucharan Singh who plays Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show had also decided to quit the show. But the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi rubbished these rumors and revealed to a portal that he had no idea from where this news has been spreading.

He further revealed that he has not received any letter from Gurucharan for him quitting the show. The producer added that he is focusing on writing his stories and focusing on the fresh episodes of the comedy show. Reportedly, Gurucharan is yet to resume shooting for the show. For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also completed 12 years recently.

