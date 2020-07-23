Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Disappoints Viewers After Lockdown, Netizens Unimpressed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most binge-watched television sitcom. Unfortunately, the family drama went on a four-month break due to the Covid-19 lockdown. However, as of yesterday, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode was aired on SAB TV. Unfortunately, this episode failed to impress several fans. Several viewers took to Twitter to share Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's memes. While some memes complained of the show lacking humour, some shared a before and after comparison of the show. You can check out some of the Tarak Mehta memes here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's memes:

Watching #TMKOC's



Old Episodes vs New Episodes pic.twitter.com/UeJAjqEXCs — Infoseeker AC (@Infoseeker_AC) July 22, 2020

Me watching #TMKOC new episode

Enjoying nd laughing pic.twitter.com/bNFbCERtb8 — Memeyapa (@mememeranaam) July 22, 2020

Makers of #TMKOC waste first 10 minutes of new episode on flashbacks and fokat ka gyan.



Fans: pic.twitter.com/k6ZfCTmjv7 — gujarati_chandler (@gujaratichandl1) July 22, 2020

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has aired about 2954 episodes. Further, it is one of the longest-running Hindi television show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast comprises of actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Jayantilal Gada), Bhavya Gandhi (Tappu), Sailesh Lodha (Tarak Mehta) and several others. The comedy-drama television series is directed by Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, and Malav Suresh Rajda. The show features the daily happenings of the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon, Mumbai. Further, it mainly projects the problems of the residents.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's timings are 8:30 pm-9 pm. The show airs new episodes from Monday to Friday. However, the channel often airs a repeat telecast of the show as well.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode after lockdown:

Several fans were desperately waiting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode after lockdown. Further, the cast members were extremely excited for the release as well. Here’s a summary of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode after lockdown. Beware of spoilers if you haven’t watched the episode yet.

This episode featured Jethalal to be anxious since he couldn’t find his father a.k.a Babuji in the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. In order to find his father, Jethalal tries to break the society gate. However, Jethalal is prevented from doing so by Bhide. Bhide asks Jethalal not to venture out due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @RishikeshNimse1

