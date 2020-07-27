'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Munmun Dutta Refutes Being Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Munmun Dutta (Babita) on Sunday night, took to her Instagram and refuted the news of her appearing in Bigg Boss 14. Munmun Dutta penned that the news about her appearing on Salman Khan's popular reality show's next season, Bigg Boss 14 is not true. However, Munmun wrote that she enjoys watching the show. Dutta further penned that she is not going inside the house and asked fans to not believe in fake pages.

Munmun's post

Also Read | When Mr Bhide quit being a mechanical engineer in Dubai for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Munmun Dutta also shared glimpses from her throwback trip to Kuangsi Waterfall, Luang Prabang, Laos. Through the caption, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor recalled her memories in a pre-Corona world. Dutta penned, "2 Korean, 1 American and 1 Indian went to chase the waterfall in LAOS. Oh, what a lovely day that was. I miss travelling so much." The actor wrote that the picture was taken 4 years ago on July 26.

Also Read | When 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Dutta said she fainted during an expedition

Taarak Mehta's cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went off-air for four months due to the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the new episodes of Taarak Mehta began recently and netizens flocked to Twitter to express excitement. Taarak Mehta's cast includes Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sidhwani, Raj Andakat, Mandar Chandwadkar among others.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Mandar takes a selfie with co-stars, Munmun Dutta jumps in

Bigg Boss 14 cast

Reports about the contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss have been doing the rounds. Recently it was reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Syal has been approached to participate and the actor has also shown interest. Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports stating that Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena have also been approached for the next season.

Apart from the duo, other celebs like Mishal Raheja, Jay Soni, Neha Sharma, Shireen Mirza, Shekhar Suman's actor-son Adhyayan and Avinash Mukherjee are also approached, reports say. However, Shireen Mirza refuted the news and told a news portal that she is unsure about doing the show.

As per the report of an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 14 will start in September and the makers are going to take the utmost precautions to shoot the season with limited people. The upcoming season of the reality show will have a lockdown theme and the makers of the show have also decided to use the tagline, Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking.

Also Read | When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta revealed her near-fatal accident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.