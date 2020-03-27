The Debate
Nehha Pendse & Hina Khan Sweat It Out On Their Lobby Steps Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Television News

As seen in the pictures shared by Nehha Pendse and Hina Khan, the actors can be seen exercising on the steps of their apartment lobbies. Read further details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nehha Pendse

In the wake of the increasing Coronavirus cases in India, the government has temporarily closed movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants, announcing a lockdown for 21 days. Gyms, too, have been closed and it seems like even after staying home, television stars like Hina Khan and Nehha Pendse have are leaving no stone unturned to remain fit. Recently, the actors shared their workout pictures while practicing social distancing. Here are the details.

Nehha and Hina sweat it out

Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her ‘intense’ gym sessions, shelling out major fitness goals. Nehha has posted a selfie, drenched in sweat, as she exercises in the lobby of her apartment. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

nehha pendse

It seems like actor Hina Khan is also making the best use of her ‘quarantine’ time, as she indulged herself in some gym sessions. As seen in the pictures shared by the actor, Hina Khan is seen sweating it out  at home.Take a look at the pictures:

hina khan

Hina Khan and Nehha Pendse on Coronavirus

While Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share their thoughts about the on-going Coronavirus, Hina and Nehha, too, posted their views on social media. As seen in the videos shared, the actor's created awareness about the effects of the pandemic and promoted the importance of social distancing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE BAYAS (@nehhapendse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

(Image credits: Pictures taken from Nehha's Instagram handles/ Screengrab from Youtube)

 

 

First Published:
