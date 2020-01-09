Nehha Pendse Defends Husband Shardul Being A Divorcee, Says 'I Am Not A Virgin Either'

Popular television actor Nehha Pendse wowed her fans with her recent posts on social media handles. Her drop-dead gorgeous looks caught the eye of her fans.

The actor took marriage vows with businessman Shardul Bayas in Pune on January 6, 2020. While many of her fans and friends congratulated her, there were others who criticised her husband.

Nehha as a wife not only defended but gave a brief insight into their relationship. In a recent report published by a leading entertainment portal, she spoke her heart out about the same.

Reportedly, the actor questioned the people who are talking about Shardul Bayas being a divorcee. Praising her husband's quality she said that whatever had happened in his past, at least he is not commitment-phobic.

She also shared words of appreciation for him for giving his love a chance and getting married to the woman he loved. Nehha Pendse further accepted that she is not virgin either.

She exclaimed that both of them have accepted each other wholeheartedly. During the conversation, the 35-year-old actor pointed out that a lot of people end up having more than one relationship before finally tying the knot.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Nehha Pendse appreciates her husband Shardul for his undying faith in the institution of marriage. She also believes that if a marriage is not working out, one should end it rather than dragging.

In the report, Nehha was quoted saying that she has already met his two daughters and ex-wives.

(Cover Image Credits - Nehha Pendse Instagram)

