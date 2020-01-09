Nehha Pendse's Unusual Forest Green Gown Took 2,208 Hours To Be Created, Reveals Designer

Nehha Pendse is a popular television actor who rose to fame with her role of Sanjana in May I Come In Madam. She also made her appearance as a contestant on a controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. Recently, the actor got married to her longtime beau Shardul Bayas.

The actor got hitched to Shardul in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in Pune. The couple then went on to throw a grand reception on January 6, 2020, for their family and friends.

Well, one of the other reasons for Nehha to be in the headlines is because of her deep forest green gown that she sported for her engagement. She looked stunning in the forest green custom-made Kalki Fashions it and flare gown.

The gown looked elegant but the netizens got stunned when the designer revealed in its Instagram post that it took massive 2,208 hours to create the beautiful gown.

Also Read | Nehha Pendse's Wedding Pictures On Instagram Are Dreamy And Stunning

Check out the pictures here:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse Says She Immediately Changed Her Name After Her Wedding

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Fame Nehha Pendse Hitched To Shardul Bayas, Goes From 'little US' To 'big WE'

According to the designer, the custom-made forest green gown has seven different types of embroideries on it and it boasts green crystals on it that add a perfect amount of bling to the whole attire.

The gown showcases intricate handiwork with multiple layers of threadwork and self-embroideries completed by hands. The whole look comes together with hand-embroidered blooms and french knots created out with sheer material for the gown. It also has long cape-like sleeves that adds more glamour to the whole look.

Nehha completed her engagement look with diamond danglers from Narayan Jewels and by keeping her hair sideways styled in side-parted wavy hairdo. The actor was styled by celebrity stylist Neha Chaudhary. She looked radiant in black smokey eye look with nude lips.

Also Read | Nehha Pendse Looks Adorable In The Floral Lehenga She Wore For Her Sangeet; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Nehha Pendse Bayas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.