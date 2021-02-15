Nehha Pendse Shares Glimpse Of Her Valentine's Day Celebration; Watch Video

Nehha Pendse got married to businessman Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020. On February 14, 2021, the couple celebrated their second Valentine’s Day after marriage. Nehha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their celebration in style. They also shared a mushy moment in the video. Have a look at her video below.

Nehha Pendse's videos -

In the clip, Nehha can be seen in a light pink gown with her hair left loose. The video starts with her walking between a path of flowers as she goes towards her husband. Happy to see each other, they share a kiss. Shardul can be seen in a black collar neck T-shirt and pant. Hand in hand, they walk towards the dining table together, which is next to the poolside. The song that played in the background was Willow by Taylor Swift. She captioned her post by writing, “That’s my man. Happy Valentine’s Day baby.” Her video received numerous views in no time.

Earlier to this, Nehha shared a clip in which she was seen grooving on the song Yeh Lamhe Yeh Pal by Hariharan. She was seen in a black and silver kurta and paired her look with a black sharara and dupatta. She left her hair loose and was seen playing with her dupatta. She captioned her post saying, “Fav song, fav place.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her post and commented in large numbers.

More about Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse was introduced on India-based satellite television channel Zee Marathi's Bhagyalakshami. She has acted in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films. She is known for her role of Sanjana Hiteshi in Life OK's May I Come In Madam?. She is currently playing the role of Anita in popular daily sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain opposite Aasif Sheikh. She was seen in films such as Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Devdas and more. She got married to Shardul after being in a live-in relationship with him for more than a year.

