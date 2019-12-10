Netflix Original Marriage Story Has People Divided On The Internet

Netflix's Noah Baumbach helmed Marriage Story has divided people on the internet due to the overall structure of the drama movie. The divorce drama is a compassionate look at a marriage falling apart and a family trying to stay together. The film has been nominated for six Golden Globe awards.

Not being completely autobiographical in nature, the film will strike a chord with anyone going through a divorce and anyone who has experience with relationships. The Scarlett Johansson starrer has prompted mix reactions from people on social media platform Twitter.

An emotional rollercoaster

A Twitterati said that it was one of the finest films of 2019 and a major achievement in terms of storytelling.

Worth saying again: MARRIAGE STORY is a major achievement of film storytelling for 2019. Not unlike PARASITE, I didn't know how it could meet the hype... but it also transcends it. — Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) December 8, 2019

Read: Netflix Confirms Return Of 'Power' With Its Final Season On January 6

Another user said that it was a film filled with so many emotions that mirrored her own reaction while watching it.

Finally got to see #MarriageStory. A feat of genius from all involved. I laughed, I cried, I was punched in the gut. A wonderful film. Acting deserves Oscars for sure. — Lauren Gallo (@MissGallo) December 8, 2019

One person compared Marriage Story with Leonardo Dicaprio's Revolutionary Road.

Read: 'Rick And Morty' Season 4 To Hit Australian Netflix On December 22

Over-written movie

However, there were a few people who did not like the film.

A person was of the opinion that the movie had some good moments, adding that the director tried to do too much at one go.

Marriage Story has some perceptive moments but it feels heavily overwritten and frequently overwrought; I never believed in it.



Also I spent much of the time wondering why the score sounded like Toy Story; of course it’s Randy Newman. Not an ugly score but COMPLETELY ill-suited. — David (@randomfurlong) December 8, 2019

Another person said that Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson gave their career-best performance but the script was completely ill-suited.

It is being said that one of the best things about the movie is that the couple going through the divorce do not hate each other but things start to spiral down when the lawyers (played by Ray Liotta, Laura Dern, and Alan Alda) get involved.

The movie is an emotional joyride with a few devastating scenes here and there but ends on a hopeful conclusion. The drama felt as if it is a mirror reflection of director Baumbach's experience with divorce.

Noah Baumbach said that the movie was a personal effort and that he had a real connection with the film. He talked about the time when many of his friends were getting divorced, adding that it gave him the opportunity to do extensive research by interviewing a lot of friends, lawyers, mediators, and judges.

Read: OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro TVs Get Netflix Support In India

Read: Klaus Movie: Know How Santa's Origin Story Came To Be An Animated Netflix Film

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.