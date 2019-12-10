'Rick And Morty' Season 4 To Hit Australian Netflix On December 22

Fans of the show Rick and Morty don't have to wait much longer because season 4 of the show will be dropping on Australian Netflix on December 22. The arrival of the new season was confirmed to fans by the streaming site itself.

Fans waited for 2 years

According to reports, Netflix had to wait for the entire season to finish airing on Adult Swim in the US before being allowed to stream it themselves. Fans of the show were forced to wait over two years for the show and according to Adult Swim, the new season will only have five episodes. Fans were not happy with Adult Swim because they believe five to be too few episodes for the time they had to wait for the new season. The name of the episodes are 'Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat', 'The Old Man and the Seat', 'One Crew Over The Crewcoo's Morty', 'Craw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty' and Rattlestar Ricklactica'.

While talking to local media, the show's creator Dan Harmon that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will the longest that fans will have to wait and he himself called the gap to be ridiculous. While Dan did not commit to a timeline for future seasons he assured fans that it would never be this long again. He added that they (the writers) were writing while scrambling to finish season 4 at the same time. Harmon also explained that if they are fast and efficient in their writing then future seasons may have more episodes.

Rick and Morty is an American Adult animated science-fiction show created by writers Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. It was originally created for Cartoon Network's late-night program section called Adult Swim. The series follows the misadventures of a cynical scientist Rick and his good-hearted grandson Morty Smith.

