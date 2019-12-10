Netflix Confirms Return Of 'Power' With Its Final Season On January 6

Online streaming platform Netflix made an official announcement that Season 6 of Power will be the last season when it starts airing from January 6. The series starring 50 cent had one episode air every Monday since the previous season started in the month of August. However, episodes of Power stopped airing after 10 episodes, making it the first time that the series took a mid-season break.

Power will be back for its final season

Netflix confirmed that the final season will start airing in the UK from January 6, 2020, whereas in the US it will start on January 5, 2020. According to reports, the ending of the series will comprise of five episodes instead of 10, leading up to the final episode being aired on February 10.

Executive producer of the show, 50 cent aka Curtis Jackson who also plays the character of a drug dealer by the name of Kanan Stark said that the drama series was axed but reassured fans that he was coming up with four spin-off shows.

While talking to a local media outlet, head of programming at Starz, Carmi Zlotnik, said that the end of Season 6 is just the first chapter in the storyline of Power, adding that the end of one chapter paves way for another one. Zlotnik further added that he had an amazing time during the last 5 seasons of Power and said that he was excited to bring new material from the popular series. He also said that he was proud of making his directorial debut with ab episode that showcases one of the best scenes in the show.

Power

Power is a crime drama series that has been created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp alongside Curtis Jackson. The show premiered on Starz Network in the year 2014 will end with its sixth season. The show revolves around the story of James St Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick, a drug dealer with the nickname of Ghost, who wants to come out of the criminal world and wants to open up a legitimate business by opening up a nightclub.

