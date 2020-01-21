Netflix Originals Of 2018 That Are Worth Binge Watching; Check Out The List

Netflix has delivered some of the most entertaining and engaging content over the years. Netflix India creates some of the original shows that can be view exclusively on the web streaming service itself. Netflix Originals are known for creating exceptionally engaging content over the years. The year 2018 saw some of the best shows to feature on Netflix. From Richard Madden starrer Bodyguard to Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games, here’s a list of all the best Netflix shows that featured in 2018.

One Day at a Time (season two)

One Day at a Time is a highly acclaimed series that features three generations of a Cuban-American family who share the same roof. The show revolves around the daily struggles the family faces with the ever-changing era. The show stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Rita Moreno amongst others in pivotal roles. The series is created by Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce.

Bodyguard (season one)

Bodyguard is a crime thriller that revolves around royalty. The show features the Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service along with the royalty. The show casts Richard Madden, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin amongst others in key roles. Jed Mercurio is credited for the creation of the show. Pic/ IMDb

Sacred Games (season one)

Sacred Games sends an honest cop on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm. The quest is masterminded by a fugitive gang leader who has a link in the past with cop. The series stars some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi and Radhika Apte amongst others. The show is created by Varun Grover.

Narcos: Mexico (season one)

Narcos: Mexico revolves around an American DEA agent as he learns the threat of targeting narcos in Mexico. The show also revolves around the rise of Guadalajara Cartel. The show stars Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy and Teresa Ruiz amongst others. The show is created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro. Pic/ IMDb

BoJack Horseman (season five)

BoJack Horseman revolves around the life of a horse who is the star of the hit 80s and 90s show Horsin’ Around. He’s now a washed-up celebrity living in Hollywood, trying desperately to save his disappearing fame. The show stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie amongst others. Raphael Bob-Waksberg is credited for the creation of the show. Pic/ IMDb

