Comedy Specials On Netflix You Must Check Out To Have A Good Laugh

Netflix is one of the biggest OTT platforms of contemporary times. It has a subscriber base in millions across the globe having a wide array of movies to suit everyone's type that are also classified on the basis of genres. Comedy is one of the most-loved genres of all time and a lot of people look out for some comedy originals to watch in their leisure time. So if you looking out for some comedy originals' suggestions on Netflix, read below to get some suggestions:

1) Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

Nikki Glaser is back with yet another comedy special with a full hour-length comedy feature following her half-an-hour Netflix special that was part of Season 1 of The Standups. The special, called Bangin’, centres on sex, and the unreal sexual expectations that women face in today's world. From what could be made out of the trailer, she aims to address some topics concerning women but in a rather humorous way.

2) Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

Also off of his 30-minute episode of The Standups, the well-known writer, actor, and comedian Deon Cole was picked along with Glaser to move ahead with an hour-long special. The deeply likeable and thoughtful stand-up comedian, known for everything from his staff writing for Conan to his role as Charlie on Black-ish, he shares a set that manages to be both positive and hilarious and a little bit edgy too, but without any low-blows.

3) Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy

Arsenio Hall will also be joining the growing number of classic comedians returning to the stage for having a feature-length Netflix special. As he prepares for his return to the silver screens with Coming to America 2, alongside Eddie Murphy, he will also be picking up the mic and brushing off his stand-up skills. He stated that he would be discussing everything from what he had been up to since his wildly popular talk show ended to what it is like to do comedy in this political climate.

