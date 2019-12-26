Top Netflix Shows Of 2019 That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Netflix has delivered impressive and entertaining content this year in terms of its original content. Here is a list of some of the best Netflix Original shows of 2019. From Bojack Horseman to The Crown, there were several impressive shows that received high praise from critics. Each show made its own mark amongst the viewers. Netflix subscribers have always stayed because of the compelling content. Let's look at some of these top Netflix shows of 2019:

Also read: Netflix Movies To Binge-watch: John Wick & Other Hollywood Action-thrillers

Mindhunter Season 2

David Fincher returned with a memorable second season of Mindhunter this year. With a lot more stories to tell and brains to pry, David took a brief look at this seasons’ serial killers and psychopaths. This is another round of stories centred around the Behavioural Science Unit, with a lot more serial killers. Mindhunter takes a lot of changes in Season 2.

Also read: Netflix Shows In 2019 That Went Off Air And Were Not Renewed For Another Season

Crown Season 3

The Royal Family returns to Netflix in the third season. This season features an outstanding new cast led by Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II. The compelling narrative of the show remains the same, along with some new faces.

Also read:Netflix Loses Over 1.1 Million Subscribers To Disney+ Month After Its Release

Our Planet

Our Planet is an informative look at nature hosted by Sir David Attenborough. This show is a reminder of the beauty of nature and the world. It is also a call-to-action other than just being a source of entertainment.

Sex Education

This teen dramedy centers on Otis Thompson, an awkward high school virgin who lives with his overbearing mother, Jean. The show speaks about the progressive views on sex. It also portrays emotional vulnerability. The show also shows us various sympathetic problems of people.

Bojack Horseman Season 3

The series came to an end with the third season of Bojack Horseman. Will Arnett returns to voice BoJack, the failed legendary '90s sitcom star. Bojack Horseman, with six seasons in, has been garnering high praise from critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.