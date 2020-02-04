Netflix's Romantic Tale 'Taj Mahal 1989' First Look Is All About True Love; Details Inside

Netflix is one of the most-watched streaming services all around the world. From originals to almost all the other fan-favourites, Netflix has it all. This time Netflix has collaborated with Viacom 18's digital arm Tipping Point for three Indian Netflix originals series.

Netflix and Viacom 18's three Indian projects are She, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega and Taj Mahal 1989. After the success of Jamtara series, Netflix India has finally revealed the first look of Taj Mahal 1989. The first poster of the series was shared on Netflix India official Instagram handle. The poster features the huge symbol of love, Taj Mahal in the background with a couple lost in love while hugging each other. The face of the couple is not clearly seen but the poster looks beautiful with the pretty Taj Mahal and the sunset in the background. The poster also has a beautiful line written on the top which says "Before fast love, there was true romance".

According to the reports, the series is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the backdrop of the eponymous monument in Agra, in Uttar Pradesh. All the episodes of this love tale will be released on the occasion of Valentine's day. Netflix has officially also revealed the release date on the poster which says February 14, 2020.

Check the poster here:

Apart from Taj Mahal 1989, other two series, She and Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega belong to very different genres. She is a gritty story of an undercover cop's journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel. While Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is already out on Netflix looks at the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India's phishing capital. Jamtara has already received immense love from the audiences and now makers are excited for their new release Taj Mahal 1989. Get ready to experience the true essence of love this Valentine's Day with Taj Mahal 1989 episodes.

Image Courtesy: Netflix India Instagram

