Shows To Watch On Netflix Between Seasons Of 'American Horror Story'

American Horror Story is a horror-drama anthology series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. If you are a huge fan of American Horror Story and are watching all the seasons of the series, you may be on the lookout for something new to fill the void between those seasons. And while it is not as easy to find another show that gives you the same spooky and intriguing feeling, luckily, there are a number of shows on Netflix that fit the bill.

Bates Motel

Bates Motel is a 2013 horror series based on Alfred Hitchcock's greatest piece of work. Based on the movie Pyscho, the series is based on the lives of a mother-son duo, played by Norma and Norman, who tend to share a very close relationship with absolutely no personal space at all. Things soon spin out of control when Norman's mental health starts to deteriorate, leading him on a path of darkness.

Hemlock Grove

Hemlock Grove is a Netflix original horror series by Eli Roth which premiered in 2013. Based on the hit novel of the same name by Brian McGreevy, the show is set in a fictional town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, where even the darkest evils hide in plain sight.

Hannibal

Hannibal is a 2013 psychological horror-thriller series which is based on the early years of relationship between FBI criminal profiler Will Graham and a forensic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter.

However, Graham is not aware that Lecter is a homicidal cannibal. Hannibal is definitely worth watching for everyone who loves American Horror Story.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

This is a 2018 dark coming-of-age Netflix original series adapted from Sabrina: The Teenage Witch. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sees Kiernan Shipka in the lead. She is a young half-mortal, half-witch who grapples to strike a balance between her dual nature.

