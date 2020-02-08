The Debate
AAP Says "No!" To Netflix's Binge Tweet, Makes A Clarion Call For Voting

Delhi Assembly Elections

AAP took to their official Twitter handle and retweeted online streaming giant Netflix's tweet and made a clarion call for the Delhiites to go out and vote.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

As the Delhi assembly polls are underway, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) has been spreading the message of voting via as many channels as possible. In the latest development, the party took to their official Twitter handle and retweeted online streaming giant Netflix's tweet and made a clarion call for the Delhiites to go out and vote. While Netflix, in a promotional tweet, said that it’s a Saturday and people might want to binge on their favourite show while napping, AAP snapped back and said, “No!!! First go out to VOTE”. 

AAP’s call for voting 

AAP, in another incident of asking people to go out and vote, stirred controversy on Saturday morning by making a “sexist” comment. In an attempt to motivate women to go out and cast their precious votes, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a blunder and asked the women to consult with their husbands before voting. This move by AAP received a lot of flak from the opposition parties of Delhi and another controversy connected to Kejriwal’s temple visit added up to the heated conflict. 

Read: Delhi Elections 2020 Key battles: Arvind Kejriwal to Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi to Bawana

Arvind Kejriwal, in his tweet, said, “Special appeal to all women-- Just like you take the responsibility of your house, similarly, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders. All of you ladies must go out and vote and take the men in your house to vote along with you. Make sure you discuss with the men about who is the right one to vote.” 

Read: Congress attacks Kejriwal's alleged 'sexist' tweet; asks for 'vote against patriarchy'

Read: Arvind Kejriwal questions BJP over 'Ashudh' remark, asks 'What kind of politics is this?'

Read: Manoj Tiwari calls AAP 'anti-women' after Arvind Kejriwal's sexist vote appeal

Published:
