Netflix's 'The Stranger' Fans Need To Check Out THIS Series Right Now; Read

Netflix’s popular show The Stranger has been a huge hit amongst the fans within weeks of its release, there is, however, a show named Safe by the same writer Harlan Coben who created the series that the fans need to check out.

The Stranger launched in January on the streaming service and instantly earned a huge audience appreciation. The audience has called the series a masterpiece by Coben and it is a massive hit. The series' cast include Richard Armitage, Anthony Head, Siobhan Finneran, and Jennifer Saunders.

Yowza! #SAFE airs on @netflix globally (yes, your country) on May 10! So excited for you to see it! https://t.co/D2SqbI22kY — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) April 20, 2018

But there is good news for the viewers that have binged watched the series till the last episode of the series. Safe, the drama that was released three years ago is reportedly as good as The Stranger and the viewers are rushing to watch it. Some even claimed that the show is slightly better than The Stranger.

Safe was reportedly released in the year 2017 and features actor Michael C.Hall in the leading role of Tom, alongside Hustle and The Vice star Marc Warren and Amanda Abbingdon, Mr.Selfridge and Sherlock fame. The official synopsis of the series on the Netflix website reads: "After his teenage daughter goes missing, a widowed surgeon in an affluent neighborhood begins unearthing dark secrets about the people closest to him."

Safe is a thriller that has twists and turns

According to the fans, the eight-part series Safe is a thriller that has twists and turns similar to The Stranger and will leave one guessing right up to the closing minutes. The show’s suspense has sparked audience reaction on the micro-blogging site Twitter where viewers left an exhilarating response.

"Watched Safe on Netflix. Heads gone”, wrote one. Another user reacted, "If you liked the stranger you need to watch Safe, by the same person but I actually think it was better."

Safe on Netflix brilliant series — Charlotte (@CharlotteKeddle) February 16, 2020

SAFE TO SAY #SAFE IS BRILLIANT

Decent watch 💪 https://t.co/nNkBwDDYJd — GAZ (@Returnofthepac1) February 16, 2020

To anyone who loved The Stranger on Netflix, we binged 5 episodes of Safe last night and it is brilliant! Highly recommend!! — Sarah Howells (@GFBlogger) February 16, 2020

