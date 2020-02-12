The Debate
Seth Rollins Wants To Face ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan At WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE News

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter to book a match between himself and Hulk Hogan. He said that he wants a Hollywood vs Hollywood match at WrestleMania 37.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Seth Rollins

WWE superstars and officials recently appeared at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch represented RAW and Roman Reigns represented WWE SmackDown during the event. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was also present at the event with the mayor of Los Angeles. 

Also Read l Seth Rollins and Ricochet break character to shake hands after WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was missing from the event. However, the Monday Night Messiah did everything he could to promote WWE WrestleMania 37. Earlier, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and revealed that the biggest wrestling company (WWE) is bringing WWE WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles. He then went on to book a match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. As WWE WrestleMania 37’s theme is Hollywood, Seth Rollins tweeted that fans will want to see a 'Hollywood Rollins vs Hollywood Hogan' match during the PPV.

Also Read l Becky Lynch turns 33: Seth Rollins shares adorable picture, says she 'changed his life'

Fans want to see Seth Rollins vs Hulk Hogan at WWE WrestleMania 37:

Fans loved Seth Rollins’ idea and asked WWE to book the match. Some said that Seth Rollins will ‘burn’ Hulk Hogan down. While others revealed that Hulk Hogan still has enough energy to defeat The Beastslayer. Few also criticised Seth Rollins for calling out the 66-year-old wrestler. According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

Also Read l WWE news: CM Punk answers if he'll return to the wrestling ring again

Also Read l WWE news: Roman Reigns breaks character and praises arch-rival King Corbin

Published:
