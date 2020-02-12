Seth Rollins Wants To Face ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan At WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE superstars and officials recently appeared at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch represented RAW and Roman Reigns represented WWE SmackDown during the event. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was also present at the event with the mayor of Los Angeles.

The greatest wrestling company in the world bringing the greatest event of the year to LA in 2021 #hollywoodrollins vs. #hollywoodhogan Book it, brother! @WWE @HulkHogan https://t.co/gSnT5oBCKZ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 11, 2020

Seth Rollins was missing from the event. However, the Monday Night Messiah did everything he could to promote WWE WrestleMania 37. Earlier, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and revealed that the biggest wrestling company (WWE) is bringing WWE WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles. He then went on to book a match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. As WWE WrestleMania 37’s theme is Hollywood, Seth Rollins tweeted that fans will want to see a 'Hollywood Rollins vs Hollywood Hogan' match during the PPV.

Fans want to see Seth Rollins vs Hulk Hogan at WWE WrestleMania 37:

Fans loved Seth Rollins’ idea and asked WWE to book the match. Some said that Seth Rollins will ‘burn’ Hulk Hogan down. While others revealed that Hulk Hogan still has enough energy to defeat The Beastslayer. Few also criticised Seth Rollins for calling out the 66-year-old wrestler. According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

Damn Messiah gonna burn Hogan down worse than @_SgtSlaughter burned Hogans shirt. — 🌸🦄 JLA🦄🌸 (@Mr_J_L_A) February 12, 2020

Wouldn’t be a fair fight, it’d be over in 3 seconds. Hogan doesn’t have what it takes to fight you, you’re to good — sunshine (@stepharoni79) February 11, 2020

Seth tryna kill Hogan confirmed jk 😂 — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) February 11, 2020

Main event worthy only. 😌 — Monday Night Messiah🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) February 11, 2020

Book it! Rollins Vs Hogan in the Main Event at Wrestlemania 37 — Ashley (@heelbecks) February 11, 2020

