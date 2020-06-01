Nia Sharma And Reem Shaikh In Black Sarees; See Pics

Nia Sharma and Reem Shaikh have posted photos of themselves in black sarees and fans are going gaga over the looks of these two popular television actors. However, they have also been finding it hard to decide as to who wore the outfit better. With all that said now, here are Reem Shaikh and Nia Sharma's photos in similar black sarees.

Nia Sharma and Reem Shaikh in black sarees

Nia Sharma can be seen sporting a see-through sequined saree and she teamed her saree with a one-shouldered broad strappy blouse. Nia Sharma can be seen experimenting with her blouse by designing it in a unique way. She donned a bold avatar without any accessories and left her hair open with a mid-partition.

Nia Sharma went for a subtle makeup. She can be seen donning bold kohl eyes and nude shaded lip colour. Have a look at Nia Sharma's black saree look:

ALSO READ | Times When Nia Sharma Shared Hilarious Memes That Can Brighten Up Your Mood

Reem Shaikh enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Apart from her acting chops, she has time and again given fans major fashion goals. Reem shared a picture of herself in a similar black saree that Nia Sharma sported.

Shaikh seemed to raised her fashion quotient by opting for a bold avatar. Unlike Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh sported a see-through plain black saree. The actor. just like Nia Sharma, did not accessorise her outfit and left her hair open. She completed her look by opting for a subtle makeup. Check out Reem Shaikh's look in black saree:

Fans quickly spotted the similarities in the outfits donned by the actors. Both the prominent television actors sported the black sarees gracefully. Fans seem to be loving both looks.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma Reveals She Worked On An Outfit For 8 Months Before Wearing It; Read

Nia Sharma is one of the highly successful actors in the Telly world and she is known for her performances in TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin. The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 show contestant is also known for her unique sartorial choices and is known for experimenting with different styles. Scrolling through Nia Sharma's Instagram, her posts and videos are always a great treat for fans.

ALSO READ | When Ekta Kapoor Posed With Her Favourite TV Actors; Pics Inside

Reem Shaikh, the popular television actor, is known for her performance in Tujhse Hai Raabta. She has also been a part of movies including Wazir and Gul Makai. Her performance in tv shows is widely appreciated and she has bagged several awards and accolades for her work in daily soaps.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma's Unforgettable Looks In Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.