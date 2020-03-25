Nia Sharma's Unforgettable Looks In Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Be it a quirky style or a traditional look, Nia Sharma can ace any outfit with her trendsetting sartorial choices. The actor always grabs the attention of the audience with her alluring pictures. Nia Sharma knows how to grab people's attention with her trendy choices. The 28-year-old actor has evolved not only as an actor but also in terms of her fashion sense. Her Instagram is a look-book and she makes sure to update fans on her outfit styling. Have a look at some of the best monochrome pictures of Nia Sharma.

Times when Nia Sharma showed her fans how to rock monochrome pictures

Nia Sharma's bold monochrome picture is absolutely stunning. She wore a black leather jacket with heavy metallic jewellery like twisted chains, multiple rings, etc. Creating the perfect bold look was her jacket and the jewellery.

Nia Sharma sported a t-shirt with a jacket and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her look was styled with accessories like sunglasses, rings, and the ponytail hairstyle. Check out:

Sharma looks radiant in the embellished thigh-high slit dress. She wore the netted full-sleeved dress which she paired with toe-pointed heels. Have a look:

The actor stepped out wearing a sleeveless top and a long flowy skirt which showed her back and waist. The playful outfit was styled with an open hairstyle and a pair of sunglasses. Fans loved this monochrome picture of the actor.

