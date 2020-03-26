Nia Sharma Reveals She Worked On An Outfit For 8 Months Before Wearing It; Read

Nia Sharma is widely popular not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense and style. The TV star is on her way to establishing her own niche in the industry. Talking about her sartorial choices, fans still remember the time when Nia Sharma revealed that she worked on an outfit for 8 months before sporting it. Here are the details:

When Nia Sharma revealed she worked on an outfit for 8 months before sporting it

Nia Sharma made a stunning appearance at the Gold Awards 2018, which was held at the Filmistan studious. The awards ceremony was attended by many stars and renowned personalities of the Telly world. From all the events taken place at the award ceremony, it was one of the red carpet scenes which caught the audience's attention.

While there were several actors that rocked some gorgeous outfits it was Nia Sharma who grabbed the attention for her bold sartorial choices. Nia Sharma thanked the audience for appreciating her outfit and she revealed to a popular entertainment portal the number of months she has been working on the outfit.

She revealed that she just does not pick up the outfit, instead she works on the outfit and she had been working for 8 months on it. She further revealed that the outfit has been designed and tailored by Shaahidamir.

The actor was seen donning a white netted gown that was designed with a plunging neckline. Many fans appreciated her for the bold looks that she sported during the event. Check out:

