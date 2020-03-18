When Ekta Kapoor Posed With Her Favourite TV Actors; Pics Inside

Ekta Kapoor is known to have launched a bunch of talented actors in the television industry who went on to become huge stars. The producer is often seen having a gala time during get togethers with a host of television celebs. Here are some of the best instances when Ekta Kapoor was seen posing with her favourite TV actors. Have a look:

When Ekta Kapoor posed with her favourite television actors

Ekta Kapoor posing with the two Komolikas, Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif, from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She can also be seen posing with Mouni Roy, who is best known for essaying the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They all seem to have a great time.

Ekta Kapoor can be seen celebrating Krystle D'Souza's birthday along with Anita Hassanandani. Krystle D'Souza is known for portraying the role of Jeevika in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani is best known for depicting Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ekta Kapoor can again be seen celebrating an evening with Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza. Along with her favourite TV actors, she can be seen posing with father, Jeetendra Kapoor. Have a look:

Ekta Kapoor seems to be spending a lot of time with her favourite actor Anita Hassanandani. She can also be seen posing with Karishma Tanna, who is best known for her role in the popular daily soap - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Check out:

