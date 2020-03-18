The Debate
When Ekta Kapoor Posed With Her Favourite TV Actors; Pics Inside

Television News

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most popular Indian TV celebrities. Here are some of the instances when Ekta posed with her favourite television stars

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is known to have launched a bunch of talented actors in the television industry who went on to become huge stars. The producer is often seen having a gala time during get togethers with a host of television celebs. Here are some of the best instances when Ekta Kapoor was seen posing with her favourite TV actors. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy & Other Bollywood Actors Who Were First Launched On TV By Ekta Kapoor

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma And Other TV Actors Who Were Launched By Ekta Kapoor

When Ekta Kapoor posed with her favourite television actors

Ekta Kapoor posing with the two Komolikas, Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif, from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She can also be seen posing with Mouni Roy, who is best known for essaying the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They all seem to have a great time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on

 

Ekta Kapoor can be seen celebrating Krystle D'Souza's birthday along with Anita Hassanandani. Krystle D'Souza is known for portraying the role of Jeevika in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani is best known for depicting Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

Ekta Kapoor can again be seen celebrating an evening with Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza. Along with her favourite TV actors, she can be seen posing with father, Jeetendra Kapoor. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

Ekta Kapoor seems to be spending a lot of time with her favourite actor Anita Hassanandani. She can also be seen posing with Karishma Tanna, who is best known for her role in the popular daily soap - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ | Ekta Kapoor Serials: Television Shows That Were A Big Hit Among Masses

ALSO READ | Ekta Kapoor's Best Television Serials That Released Back In 2000

 

 

First Published:
