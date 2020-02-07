Nia Sharma's Most Stylish Looks In Black Outfits That Will Give You Fashion Goals

Nia Sharma is a popular star in Indian television. She started her acting career in 2010 where she made her appearance in TV series, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. The actor gained immense popularity for her role as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She is also widely popular amongst fashion enthusiasts.

In the year 2017, she bagged the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, published by a British-based media portal. Nia Sharma also has a massive fan following on Instagram and she is quite active on the platform. She has often been seen sporting black outfits several times now. Listed below are the pictures of Nia Sharma in black outfits that you must check out

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Her Best In Red Outfits; See Pictures

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Knows Exactly How To Ace Short Dresses And You Can Take Cues From Her Too

Nia Sharma outfits in black

Nia Sharma's casual look in black leggings and sweatshirt is simply beautiful. She opted for a funky hairdo and opted for cat-eye shaped sunglasses. Have a look.

The TV star donned a black full-length dress. She paired her black dress with grey boot heels, which are perfect for a conservative look and also for the winter season. She paired her black outfit with square-shaped and old-fashioned sunglasses.

Nia Sharma's bold look in a black jumpsuit is something that is loved by many fans. Opting for a backless black jumpsuit, she paired it with black boot heels. The complete black look is a great cue to take for people seeking a conservative yet bold look.

She looked beautiful in black shorts and a short top and paired it with a long over-sized black shirt. She opted for a knee-length boots in white. She tied her hair back and opted for mid-parted hair.

This is one of the boldest looks of Nia Sharma in a black outfit. The black leather jacket adds an edge to the actor's stylish look. Nia Sharma paired it with old and silver chains.

ALSO READ | Fergie, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner & More Celeb-inspired Outfits For Valentine's Day

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit's Silk Saree To Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga: Celeb-inspired Purple Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.