Nia Sharma Reveals Her Favourite Lipshade, Hairstyle, Car And Much More

Nia Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her role in the daily soap Naagin 4. The actor gained much fame after she appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. With her strong will power and attitude, the actor won many hearts during the show. Here’s a video of Nia Sharma answering a fun questionnaire.

In an old video posted by Nia Sharma on her social media last year, the actor was seen playing the game This or That. Nia Sharma’s makeup artist asked her about different things she loves by giving her two options of each. The first choice he gave was between matte lipstick or glossy lipstick.

Nia went on to say that she loves matte lipstick as glossy lipsticks make her hair stick on her lips. She then made a choice between smokey eye or glittery eye and said that she loves glittery eyeliner. Nia further picked straight hair when asked to choose between curly hair and straight hair. She also revealed that since she has straight hair she doesn’t have to go for any styling and can carry her hair the same way it is.

Nia Sharma then went on to pick a favourite from red lipstick and peach lipstick. The actor answered that she loves red lipstick and that too in sunlight. The next question to Nia was about her favourite car, between Audi and BMW. The actor went on to say that she loves BMW. The last question to Nia Sharma was to select her favourite destination from New Zealand and Switzerland. The actor answered that she loves Switzerland as she hasn't gone to New Zealand till now.

