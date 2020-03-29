Nia Sharma's Strong Response To Mean Comments On Her Social Media

Nia Sharma has never shied away from speaking and showcasing her mind. Sharma is highly active on social media and has quite an influence on her fans with regards to fashion, beauty, travel and more. The Hindi television actress recently spoke in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. Nia Sharma had quite something to say when asked about what she thinks and does to the mean comments posted on her social media handle.

Nia Sharma's reply to mean comments on her social media

Actress Nia Sharma openly spoke of how she is addicted to her cell phone. The actress spoke on how her brother is not like her and can do without his phone. Nia added that she can't stay a minute without her phone and needs it by her side no matter what she is doing. The actress also admitted that she is hugely active on social media. Nia admitted on how she would lose her temper on reading hate comments and was tempted to fire back on various instances.

The actress also spoke of how she thinks if one is active on social media and has a public account then he/she must be ready for the consequences. Nia Sharma spoke of how she filters what she uploads on social media and posts on those events and photos she wishes and is aware of how 1 out 25 comments will have something bad written. The actress talks of how she has made peace with the fact that hate comments will be there and one has to accept them if they have a public account online.

