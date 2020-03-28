Nia Sharma's Funny Post About How She Is 'eating Like A Pig' Is Relatable Amid Lockdown

Nia Sharma is gaining praise from her fans for her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The actor is best-known to share memes and sarcastic posts on her social media accounts. Nia Sharma never fails to impress masses with her witty humour. She has done it once again.

Taking to Instagram, Nia Sharma shared a funny post which says the actor doesn’t know if in 21 days coronavirus will be eradicated from the country. However, one thing she is sure about is that her stomach is going to become double in size as she is eating like a pig. After the post was out on social media, her television friends Asha Negi and Sana Makbul seem to agree with Nia as they dropped a comment saying that they feel the same.

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s funny post here:

ALSO READ| 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma Shares A Picture With Rashami Desai; Asks Fans 'Shalaka Or Brinda?'

This is not the first time when Nia Sharma has made fans laugh hilariously. Recently, the social media banter between her and Aditya Narayan entertained netizens a lot too. Nia Sharma keeps sharing memes with fans while she is quarantining too. Have a look at a few of them here:

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma's Post Has Aditya Narayan Asking Her To Stop Copying Manisha Koirala

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Reveals She Worked On An Outfit For 8 Months Before Wearing It; Read

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

ALSO READ| Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai: Throwback To Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's 'sister Tale'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.