Nia Sharma, Ashlesha Savant And Other Actors Wish Vijayendra Kumeria For His New Show

Naagin actor Nia Sharma wished co-star Vijayendra Kumeria for his new show on Star Plus. The actor will be playing the role of Darsh in the new show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. Nia spoke highly of Vijayendra Kumeria in her Instagram story congratulating him on receiving the role of Darsh.

Nia took to her Instagram story to give her best wishes to Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia called Vijayendra sincere, a good guy and sent all good things in his way. She wrote in her story "Failed at whistling so simply wishing you luck and love". She added a smiley and a heart emoji in her story while wishing Vijayendra.

Vijayendra Kumeria, who had challenged his followers to whistle in support of his character on the new show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, reshared Nia Sharma's Instagram story to his own Instagram story. He added hugging emojis and wrote, "Thank u so much for the wishes."

Who else wished Vijayendra Kumeria?

Aasman Se Aage actor Monica Khanna showed off her whistling skills on her Instagram Story, which Vijayendra reshared on his own Instagram Story. He wrote that he was surprised to know that Monica could whistle so well. Vijayendra thanked her for her kind wishes.

Actor Saahil Arora also whistled in support of Vijayendra and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. He posted a two-part story of him whistling to the new show's tune. In his Instagram Story, Saahil wished Vijayendra and the team of the Star Plus TV show, saying that he believes Vijayendra will rock it.

Vijayendra Kumeria also posted actor Ashlesha Savant's story wishing him well. She apologised and confessed in her story that she couldn't whistle properly, but she loved him either way. She also wished him the best for the show.

In other news, Vijayendra Kumeria spoke about his character Darsh with Tellychakkar. He explained that he would be playing a visually impaired character. Even though, Darsh has to go through a disability is a confident, energetic and happy character.

