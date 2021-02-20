Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup; From Trendy Reel Videos To 'Jamai 2.0'; Catch Up All Here!

Nia Sharma has garnered much fame with her work on television. She has more than five million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor kept her fans updated on how she has spent her week, from posting reels on Instagram to announcing an upcoming project.

Nia Sharma weekly roundup - Feb 13 to 20

Nia Sharma’s love for her white jacket

The first Nia Sharma’s Instagram post for this week was her flaunting her white jacket. She shared multiple pictures wearing the waist-length hooded jacket. Showing her love for the jacket, Nia Sharma's Instagram even had a reel where she strikes different poses wearing the jacket.

Nia Sharma’s feeling the breeze on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day 2021 took place on Sunday. Nia Sharma was seen enjoying the special occasion with a cool outing. She shared a video where she is sitting on a window of what seems to be a fort and feeling the cold breeze, even shivering from it. Nia Sharma's Instagram reel video had an apt song to it, Jab Chali Thandi Hawa from Do Badan featuring Asha Parekh and sung by Asha Bhosle.

Nia Sharma gets her liner on point

Nia Sharma posted a picture of herself donning the perfect eyeliner. The actor wittily hinted that it is the reason why she sometimes misses her flight. Nia Sharma’s Instagram also had a reel highlighting the aquatic color liner. The video was on "So Pretty" track sung by Reyanna Maria. It has been in trend on social media platforms.

Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 announcement

Jamai Raja was a popular drama series that gave Nia Sharma and her co-star Ravi Dubey much fame. The makers are coming up with a season two which will be more romantic and darker. Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 post excited her fans. She shared a poster and revealed that season two will premiere on February 26, 2021, on Zee5.

Nia Sharma dons’ traditional attire

Nia Sharma was seen wearing a brown suit with a red dupatta in one of her posts. She sat on a balcony and got clicked in various poses. The actor paired up the traditional salwar suit with printed Jutti.

Lates Nia Sharma’s Instagram post to check out

The most recent Nia Sharma’s Instagram picture has amazed many of her followers. She shared several pictures wearing a lime yellow deep neck gown. Nia tied a normal pony-tail with leaving her side curls open.

