Nia Sharma Shares Pictures On Instagram Flaunting Her Desi Look, Fans Call Her 'stunning'

Nia Sharma is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel of Jamai Raja with co-star Ravi Dubey. She took to Instagram recently and shared a series of pictures wearing a traditional salwar suit and looked stunning in it. Here is how Nia Sharma's fans reacted to her desi look.

Also Read | Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey Starrer Jamai 2.0's New Poster Sees Both Locked In An Intense Gaze

Nia Sharma's Instagram post

Nia Sharma's photos never fail to make heads turn and her bold fashion choices are also appreciated by her fans and followers. The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor recently took to Instagram and instead of posting pictures in her usual western chic wear, she shared photos of herself wearing a brown salwar suit with an orange dupatta. The actor kept her hair open and styled it with waves and kept her make-up simple as well with nude lipstick and kohl-lined eyes. Nia's caption read, "Kehne ko to bahut kuch hai...samajhne wale ko bas Ishaara kaafi hai."

Also Read | As You Wait For 'Jamai 2.0' To Release, Here Are Nia Sharma's Other Works You Must Watch

Nia has a following of 5.7 million people on Instagram and her latest post received close to 161k likes within a few hours of posting it. Actor Rithvik Dhanjani also commented on her post and wrote, "ðŸ§¿â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ khoob sundarrr!!!", while actor Jaswir Kaur commented, "So pretty ðŸ¦‹". A lot of her fans and followers commented saying that they are loving the desi look of hers and commented with compliments for the Jamai Raja actor.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Joins The 'So Pretty' Trend On Instagram, Fan Says She 'never Fails To Slay'

Nia Sharma's Jamai Raja 2.0 trailer

Nia will soon be seen in Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. In the year 2019, ZEE5 announced the first season of the Jamai 2.0 franchise which went on to be successful. They released the teaser for the second season earlier this year and Nia also shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it "Jamai 2.0- He needs revenge & she wants to protect family, will SidNi choose Love or Family?." The trailer towards the end leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series. Jamai 2.0's release date has been scheduled for 26 February exclusively on Zee5.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup; From Sun Roof Dancing To Photoshoot-Have A Look!

Also Read | Nia Sharma Treats Fans With A 'Then & Now' Pic, Giving A Glimpse Of Her Childhood Days

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.