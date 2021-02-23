Nia Sharma Kickstarts Promotion For 'Jamai 2.0'; Calls Co-star Ravi Dubey "best Kisser"

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are all set to return as Roshi and Siddharth in the sequel of their hit 2014 show Jamai Raja. The sequel titled Jamai 2.0 will be premiering from February 26 on OTT platform Zee5. The first season showed how Ravi Dubey's character Siddharth tries to mend Roshni played by Nia and her mother's relationship.

The second season will revolve around Roshni and Siddharth and how they will take their relationship ahead despite having major differences. The show's lead Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur will be soon seen in the thriller web series and are currently busy promoting Jamai 2.0.

Nia Sharma kickstarts Jamai 2.0 promotions

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to announce that she will be kickstarting the promotions of Jamai 2.0 with the caption, "Kickstarting promotions of #Jamai2.0 S2 that premiers on 26th feb!" followed by tagging her co-star Ravi Dubey and writing (the best kisser). Along with the announcement, Nia shared a series of pictures of her rocking in a white lacey sari. The sari is sheer white with floral detailings. Nia has paired the sari with a halterneck backless white, with puffed hair and a red lip. out Nia Sharma's Instagram post below:

Nia's fans were left in awe over her recent Instagram picture and could not stop gushing over her style and beauty. Nia's Instagram comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis from her fans. One user wrote, "so beautiful" while another commented, "mind-blowing." Nia's fellow celeb friends Vin Rana and Vishal Singh were also wowed by Nia's photos. Read the comments on Nia's photos below:

Nia Sharma's photos

Nia Sharma has emerged to be a fashionista and a style icon. She has over 5 million followers on Instagram who cannot stop praising and complimenting the for her sense of style. Nia often shares stories and pictures on Instagram to show off her bold makeup looks and outfit choices.

Her recent post flaunting her dramatic eye makeup with blue eyeliner set the internet on fire. The is also known for sharing dance videos from parties and social gatherings for her Instagram fam much to the delight of her fans and followers. out some of Nia Sharma's photos and videos below:

