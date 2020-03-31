Nia Sharma Cherishes Belly Dancing Memories; Says 'Considered Myself A World Dancer'

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are struggling to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India as a precautionary measure and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and practice social distancing. However, in the midst of all, Nia Sharma tried to lighten her fans’ mood by sharing an old video of her belly dancing session.

Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram story where the actor is seen dancing on the tunes of the Bollywood song ‘Aaga Bai’. The actor shared with her fans that the video was shot years ago when she thought that she had become a world dancer just by taking 4 sessions of belly dancing. In the video, the Naagin star looks gorgeous as she grooves wearing a blue crop top paired with black leggings and a golden hip-scarf.

While on self-quarantine, Nia Sharma has been maintaining a close connection with her fans through her social media. The actor has been sharing several posts and memes explaining how important it is to stay home. She is also seen sharing her pictures informing her fans how much she misses being in her car, shooting and even vacationing. Nia Sharma also updated her fans on what she is binge-watching right now on her self-isolation mode.

