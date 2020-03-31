Nia Sharma Posts Pic Of Her Enjoying A Drink At The Poolside, Calls It 'quarantine Mood'

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are struggling to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India as a precautionary measure and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and practice social distancing. However, in the midst of all, Nia Sharma tried to lighten her fans’ mood by sharing a picture of explaining how she wanted her quarantine to look like.

Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself wearing an adorable white bikini and enjoying a glass of wine while she rests in the middle of a swimming pool. The picture has a beautiful ocean backdrop and it looks like the actor is enjoying a gala time as she sips on her drink. Nia Sharma while explaining her mood regarding the picture posted a caption, “That’s how my quarantine time looks like 😊 ‘In my head’ !! 😞”. With her caption, it is evident that Nia Sharma while being on her self-quarantine misses stepping out of the house and enjoying a vacation.

While on self-quarantine, Nia Sharma has been maintaining a close connection with her fans through her social media. The actor has been sharing several posts and memes explaining how important it is to stay home. She is also seen sharing her pictures informing her fans how much she misses being in her car, shooting and even vacationing. Nia Sharma also updated her fans on what she is binge-watching right now on her self-isolation mode.

