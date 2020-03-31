How Nia Sharma's Style Has Evolved Over The Years; See Pics Inside

Nia Sharma is an actress whose style has certainly evolved over the years. She has gone from ripped jeans and crop tops to gowns, embellished dresses and more. Nia Sharma's style has influenced many fans on social media and she continues to upscale her game every now and then. Listed below are some of Nia Sharma's photos that showcase how her style has evolved over the years:

READ:Nia Sharma's Funny Post About How She Is 'eating Like A Pig' Is Relatable Amid Lockdown

Evolution of Nia Sharma's style file

READ:Nia Sharma's Post Has Aditya Narayan Asking Her To Stop Copying Manisha Koirala

1) Nia Sharma's tomboy looks back in 2015

READ:Nia Sharma Reveals She Worked On An Outfit For 8 Months Before Wearing It; Read

Nia Sharma is someone who loves fashion and loves to flaunt her unique fashion sense. Nia Sharma back in 2015 was all about shorts, crop tops, ripped jeans and quirky lipsticks. The actress back then looked very different from what she looks now. Her style has changed and her fans have approved of the same.

READ:Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

2) Nia Sharma's Desi look and love for skirts back in 2016

Nia Sharma in 2016 gave a quirk to her style. The popular TV actress was seen donning more desi outfits. This was also the time when fans could see the rather tomboy girl going from shorts to skirts.

3) Nia Sharma's photoshoots in 2017 & 2018

These were the two years where viewers could see Nia Sharma experimenting with her looks, hair, clothes and more. The actress has gone from trying quirky lip shades to trying edgy outfits. Nia is seen wearing gowns and stylish dresses more often.

4) Nia Sharma's style in 2019 & 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.