Nia Sharma Gets Candid About Her Struggle With Hair Loss And Acne

Nia Sharma has established herself as one of the most popular faces on Indian television and is often known to speak up her mind. Nia Sharma recently revealed to an esteemed online portal about her struggle with hair loss and acne. Nia Sharma had revealed that she often used to starve herself and undergo extensive dieting to look a certain way.

Nia Sharma revealed that she considers staying fit as a general lifestyle

Nia Sharma also went on to say that she had abandoned all her favourite food items due to her acne problems. However, Nia Sharma went on to say about the concept of starving saying that only the poor are forced into it while we have the option to eat. Nia added that she has mastered the art of self-control when it comes to binging. Nia Sharma also revealed that she is not preaching the notion that she is getting work for being in a particular 'shape' but instead the actor prefers being fit in general.

Nia Sharma said that she was touted as an 'acne kid'

Nia Sharma further spoke about her acne problems and said that she started to deal with them from when she was in the 10th standard. Nia Sharma added that she was categorized as a 'typical acne kid.' Nia Sharma further said that she had to let go things like chocolate, maida and other junk foods. Nia describes her entire journey as a huge struggle and also said that she had to further deal with hair loss due to eating less.

Nia Sharma also made an interesting revelation that she has managed to get rid of her habit of starving. The Naagin actor said that she manages to eat in a healthy manner and work out at the same time. However, she still refrains from having chocolates, dessert or other junk food.

